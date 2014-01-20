Skiff to offer free hearing screens

Newton Independent

Find out if you are one of the estimated 28 million Americans who have a hearing loss that can be treated when Skiff Medical Center Audiologist Sue Bartel-Kelso holds free hearing screens from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

Bartel-Kelso offered a number of indicators individuals might use to determine whether a free hearing screening might be in their best interest. Individuals should take note if they:

frequently ask people to repeat themselves

often turn their ear toward a sound to hear it better

understand people better when they wear their glasses or look them directly in the face

lose they their place in group conversations

keep the volume on their radio or TV at a level that others says is to loud

have pain or ringing in their ears

"People who see themselves in these statements should be seen for a hearing test," she said. "Even a slight hearing loss can have an impact on your daily life. Hearing loss is treatable, and there is no reason to miss all the important sounds of life."

The free hearing clinics at Skiff are by appointment only. Call 641-791-4380 to schedule an appointment for Thursday.