Reporter's Notebook: I need your support

By PETER HUSSMANN

Dear Readers,

I am writing this post to let you know that daily news items on the Newton Independent will slow considerably beginning in the middle of next week due to the necessity of my checking in to a hospital for treatment of a growth found on my larynx that doctor’s suspect is cancerous.

I am scheduled to report to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon. The plan, as it now stands, is to first have the growth biopsied to determine if it is cancerous. Should that be the finding, it is then likely that doctors would perform a tracheotomy to assist my breathing and install a feeding tube for my nutritional needs. The radiation and chemotherapy treatments would follow.

While much is yet unknown about the course this treatment will take, what is known is that I will not be able to continue to be the trusted news source my thousands of daily readers have come to count on. For that, I apologize. I hope – and anticipate – this turns out to be nothing more than a short-term blip in my ability to provide local news content you’ve come to enjoy and often can’t find anywhere else.

But readers, I need your support now more than ever. As I get set to enter into the world of cancer, I am fraught with emotional, familial and financial anxiety. Your support, through word and deed, can help to relieve that stress and provide the boost I know I will need going forward. With God’s grace, I plan to soon be back at the keyboard. Keep checking.

Pete