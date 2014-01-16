Newton Police Report

- Richard W. Vegter, 50, of Newton was transported by Newton paramedics to Skiff Medical Center early Wednesday after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and struck two parked vehicles. According to police, Vegter was westbound in the 500 block of North Third Avenue West at 7:13 a.m. when he struck the front left side of a vehicle owned by Monica Powell of Newton that was parked on the south side of the road facing east. Vegter continued west and struck another vehicle owned by Ellen Birech of Newton, which was also parked facing east on the south side of the road. Damage to Vegter's vehicle was estimated at $5,000 (and was towed to Barney's) while Powell's vehicle sustained an estimated $1,600 damage and Birech's an estimated $1,000 damage. Vegter was cited for failure to maintain control.
- Lisa L. McConnell, 31, of Newton was charged with driving while license suspended after police stopped her vehicle at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 12th Street North for no brake lights. She was taken to the Jasper County Jail.
