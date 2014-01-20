Newton Police Report

Newton Independent
- Kyle E. Chance, 29, of Baxter was charged with conspiracy for unlawfully arranging an agreement to assist another in the theft of a 46-inch LED TV, a surround sound system and a blu-ray player from Wal-Mart at 10:49 p.m. Dec. 13. According to police, another individual walked out of the store with the items but is seen on surveillance video placing the items into Chance's vehicle with Chance's assistance. Chance then drove the items to the theft suspect's residence. He was interviewed and admitted to driving the theft suspect and stolen items to the theft suspects residence. Value of the items taken was $785.73. He was released to appear.
- Daniel B. Pierce, 41, of Newton was charged with fourth degree theft after police were called to Wal-Mart at 3:30 a.m. Jan. 10 after store employees allegedly observed him walk out of the store with a laptop computer valued at $350.56 without paying for it. Employees were able to provide a license plate number from the vehicle, as well as video of the theft. Offices identified Pierce from the video. On Jan. 16, Pierce allegedly came back to Wal-Mart and attempted to purchase a laptop computer case. He was taken to the Jasper County Jail.
- Aaron M. Jones, 23, of Newton was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended after police stopped his vehicle at 12:36 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fifth Street North for operating with no registration lamp. Jones provided officers with an indentification card only, which lead police to learn his license was suspended. After being placed under arrest, a search of his person revealed paraphernalia items including a glass marijuana pipe and a gold pipe which tested positive for methamphetamine residue. A subsequent search at the police department turned up a baggie of marijuana. He was taken to the Jasper County Jail.
- Jace S. Troen, 20, of Newton was charged wtih public intoxication and misuse of a license to acquire alcohol after police were called to the Manhattan at 10:25 p.m. Friday on a report of a disturbance. Upon arrival, police observed Troen run from the bar and proceed toward a vehicle. Multiple individuals inside the bar identified Troen as the individual causing problems. Troen allegedly admitted to drinking and officers observed indicators of intoxication. He refused all testing. He was placed in the Jasper County Jail.
- Shelby R. Williams, 35. was charged with second degree burglary after entering an occupied structure in the 900 block of East Eighth Street South at 12:29 p.m. Friday with the intent to commit an assault on the male victim and a bodily injury resulted. She then left the scene. The victim reported the incident, which was recorded on the victim's cell phone, to police at 10:45 p.m. Friday. At 1:18 p.m. on Saturday, police went to Williams' residence in the 400 block of West Fifth Street South to speak to her about the burglary. After being place under arrest, she admitted to having methamphetamine in her pocket. Police also discovered two Xanax pills for which she did not have a prescription. She was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Whe was taken to the Jasper County Jail.
- Robert J. Visser, 37, of Knoxville was charged with driving while license revoked, driving while license barred as an habitual offender, and possession of drug paraphernalia after police stopped his vehicle at 1:40 a.m. today in the 100 block of West Fourth Street South for a burned out license plate light. A check of his license status found him to be revoked and barred for a drug-related conviction. While conducting an inventory of his vehicle, police found a glass pipe used for smoking meth, as well as multiple plastic baggies under the driver's seat. He was taken to the Jasper County Jail.
- Kimberly S. Kizer, 46, of Newton was charged with domestic abuse assault second offense after police were called at 5:43 p.m. Sunday to the 721 E. 10th St. N. residence she shares with her husband after she alledgedly struck him causing bodily injury. He requested a no-contact order be put in place. She ws taken to the Jasper County Jail.
- Joshua D. Fifer, 30, of Newton was charged with fourth degree theft after he allegedly ran out of Wal-Mart at 7:04 p.m. Sunday with $242.42 worth of merchandise not paid for. A witness watched Fifer run from the store, change into a different sweatshirt, remove a white stocking cap and begin walking west on First Avenue. Police located him the 2700 block of First Avenue East carrying several items later confirmed to belong to Wal-Mart. He was released to appear.
- Catherine M. Garrett, 21, of Newton wsa charged with driving while license suspended after police stopped her vehicle at 1:09 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of First Avenue East for no license plate light. She was also given a warning for a burned out break light and released to appear.
- Dennis U. Rice, 37, of Newton was charged for driving while license suspended after police stopped his vehicle at 2:08 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East 11th Street South after he was recognized driving and known to be under suspension. He was released to appear.
