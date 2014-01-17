Newton Police Report

Newton Independent
- Lee E. Kenner, 35, of Newton was charged with fifth degree theft and public intoxication after police were called to Fareway at 11:33 a.m. Thursday on a report of an individual attempting to take beer from the grocery without paying for it. Upon arrival, police confiscated the beer - valued at $19.49 - from Kenner's backpack. After being arrested for theft and transported to the Police Department, officers notice a smell of an alcoholic beverage. He agreed to field sobriety tests, which he failed. Another test administered at the police station showed a blood alcohol content result of 0.362 percent. He was taken to the Jasper County Jail.
- Johnathan M. Montgomery, 39, of Newton was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated after police were called to Family Video at 12:18 a.m. Thursday on a report of an intoxicated male sitting in a truck in the parking lot. Police spoke with Montgomery who said he was waiting for a friend. While talking to him, police noticed a strong odor of alcohol. Police found open containers of vodka and orange juice, along with a can of beer, inside the vehicle. Montgomery refused sobriety tests. He had a prior OWI arrest on Dec. 7, 2013. He was taken to the Jasper County Jail.
- Marcus A. Gifford, 28, of Newton was cited for unsafe backing after he allegedly purposely backed his vehicle into an SUV driven by Roger D. Garrels, 31, of Newton at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Second Street South and South Eighth Avenue. Gifford and his mother, who was a passenger in his car, told police that they had been in a "rolling altercation" with Garrels that started around the downtown square. Both vehicles were southbound West Second at the stop sign on Eighth Avenue when Gifford started to pull through the stop sign before placing the vehicle in reverse and accelerated, leaving a black tire mark on the street, into the front of Garrels' vehicle. Both vehicles sustained an estimated $500 damage. Police said the case remains under investigation with possible criminal charges pending.
