Newton Park Board to continue to mull tobacco ban

Newton Independent

Members of the Newton Park Board will mull a proposal to ban tobacco use at all city parks and recreational facilities over the course of the next month before again discussing the matter at its meeting next month.

Representatives of the American Lung Association made the pitch to Park Board members at its meeting Wednesday though the Park Board took no action on the matter.

The Lung Association is pushing governmental entities throughout central Iowa to enact ordinances for tobacco free recreational areas. It has successfully persuaded the communities of Prairie City and Mitchellvile to ban tobacco at all city parks, trails and recreational facilities.

The Park Board could enact a rule banning tobacco use or recommend to the Newton City Council that an ordinance banning tobacco be enacted. The Board could also choose to do nothing.