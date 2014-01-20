Newton man charged in 17-year-old Missouri shooting

Newton Independent

A Newton man was charged by Missouri law enforcement officials last week for allegedly shooting a Moberly steakhouse owner 17-years ago, the Columbia Daily Tribune reported on Saturday.

Ollie M. James III, 39, was charged after Moberly police allegedly obtained a recorded conversation where the Newton man admits he was responsible for the shooting.

James is accused of shooting the owner of Richard's Steakhouse in the chest on the evening of Dec. 28, 1997. The shooting is alleged to have occured in the parking lot of the restaurant it had closed for the evening. The victim in the attack survived.

James was charged on Tuesday with first degree assault, the Missouri newspaper reports. Bond was set at $100,000.

Newton Chief of Police Jeff Hoebelheinrich and Jasper County Sheriff John Halferty said neither of their departments had any involvement in the investigation nor did they participate in making James' arrest.