Newton Christian School First Lego League team to compete at state





Members of the Newton Christian School First Lego League Team show off the hardware they won at a regional competition that allows them to advance to state competition on Saturday at Iowa State University. Team members pictured are Abby Ambroson, TJ Barwegen, Jonathan Breckenridge, Tanner Garton, Brayden Koon, Peter Larson, Mason Lee, Parker Schnell, Tate Osborn and Logan Zylstra. The team is coached by Kim Didier and Steve Larson.

Newton Independent

Newton Christian School's First Lego League Team, the Tornado Techs, will compete in the First Lego League state competition set for Saturday at Iowa State University.

The school's team recently participated in a regional competition in Maxwell where they earned recognition as the "most well rounded team" and qualified for the state competition.

The Tornado Techs programmed an autonomous robot to complete missions and completed a project that accompanied this year's theme, "Nature's Fury." They were judged on three elements during the competition, the robot game, project and FLL Core Values.

The team's project centered on learning about tornados and ensuring that the Christian School was appropriately prepared in case of a tornado. During their research, team members interviewed residents of tornado ravaged Parkersburg, emergency management personnel, local law enforcement and school personnel. Their research lead them to make positive changes to the school's tornado plan.

First Lego League is a robotics program for students age 9 to 16. It is designed to spur interest in science and technology, as well as teaching life skills.

Newton Christian School is a private, non-denominational K-8 school.