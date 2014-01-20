Local lawmaker busy on Friday; introduces four bills

Newton Independent

State Rep. Greg Heartsill individually introduced four pieces of legislation on Friday, the majority of which have to do with the feasibility of restructuring state government agencies.

The Columbia Republican, who represents the southern half of Jasper County and points south, introduced House File 2026 that calls for a feasibility student on restructuring state government departments. The measure calls on the Department of Management to conduct a study on the viability of reducing the number of state departments to no more than 10. The study would be due to the General Assembly by Jan. 1.

The first term state lawmaker, in House File 2025, is also asking the Department of Management to complete a study by Jan. 1 that assesses the impact of reorganizing the various state government divisions, bureaus and offices based on the function performed by each.

Heartsill's House File 2024 would establish a task force that would look at establishing common statewide service delivery districts. The study group would be tasked, again by Jan. 1, with identifying common boundaries, to the extent possible, for the delivery of services that are provided on a regional district basis with the goal of providing cost efficiencies through possible co-location of services within the identified districts.

Finally, Heartsill's House File 2021 would require that a recipient of Medicaid through the Department of Human Services submit to a health risk assessment and comply with any individualized health plan subsequently developed by the recipient's health provider as a condition of continued eligibility. The DHS would be tasked with developing the guidelines for the health risk assessment and individualized health plans to be used by primary care providers.