Jasper County Sheriff's Report

- Bailey E. Seward, 31, of Mitchellville was charged with operating while intoxicated after sheriff deputies were called to the 300 block of West 148th Street North at 2:41 a.m. Sunday on a report an intoxicated female driver that had put her car in a ditch. Upon arrival, deputies detained Seward on suspicion of OWI and transported her to the Jasper County Jail to perform field sobriety tests. After failing the tests, she agreed to a preliminary breath test that indicated a blood alcohol content of 0.174. A Datamaster test confirmed the result. She was booked into the Jasper County Jail.
