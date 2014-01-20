Authentically Local

Newton Independent

January 20, 2014

First 'Frozen Fins' fishing tourney set Saturday

Newton Independent

Jasper County Conservation is partnering with the Central College Fishing Club to host the first "Frozen Fins Ice Fishing Tournament" set for 10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on the Arhens access side of Jacob Krumm Nature Preserve.

There is a $30 refundable entrance fee for pre-registered contestants with the registration fee rising to $35 on the day of the event.

Cash prizes will be given to the top three places, dependent on the number of teams registered. There will also be a "big fish" pot teams can enter into for an additional $5.

Space is limited so teams are encouraged to register by contacting Greg Oldsen at 641-792-9780 as soon as possible.

Posted by on January 20, 2014 at 08:52 AM in Jasper County

