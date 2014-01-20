Federal trial date set for Sully man indicted for felon in possession of firearms

Newton Independent

A March 3 trial date has been set for the Sully man charged in federal court for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition in connection with an incident in late December where he severely beat his wife while holding her against her will and discharging weapons toward her inside their southeast Jasper County home.

Magistrate Judge Ross A. Walters set the trial date for William "Billie" Sanders, 40, of 11010 S. 100th Ave. E. on Friday during his arraignment on the charges brought by a federal grand jury earlier in the week.

The charges from the grand jury indictment replace similar charges brought in a federal criminal complaint against Sanders after he was allowed to be released on $200 bond on the initial willful injury and possession of firearms complaints brought by the state. Following his arrest on the federal charges, he was ordered detained due to the risk he poses to public safety, the judge determined.

The grand jury indictment charges that on Dec. 28, Sanders, "having been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, did knowingly possess ... firearms and ammunition" in violation of federal statutes.

The grand jury indictment also states that upon Sanders' conviction, the firearms and ammunition involved in the commission of the offense, be forfeited to the U.S. government. He is accused of possessing a Stevens pump 12-gauge shotgun, a H&R 12-gauge pump shotgun, a Marlin Model 40 .22 caliber rifle, and a Springfield XD 9-millimeter pistol, and ammunition for the guns.

Judge Walters set Feb. 18 as both the filing date on any motions to continue the trial and to advise on any plea negotiations.

Sanders was ordered to remain detained.

State prosecutors have amended the charges initially brought against Sanders. He is now charged with willful injury resulting in serious injury, a Class C felony, intimidation with a dangerous weapons, also a Class C felony, false imprisonment and habitual offender.