Break-ins, thefts target SW Jasper County

Newton Independent

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is investigating a number of break-ins and thefts reported recently in the rural Prairie City and Mitchellville areas.

On Jan. 6, Sheriff's Department officials received two break-in reports in rural Mitchellville where miscellaneous tools and all-terrain vehicles were reported stolen at both locations.

On Saturday, Sheriff's officials received a report of a vehicle being stolen from a rural Prairie City residence though the owner located it later that day and that it appeard that nothing had been taken from the vehicle.

On Tuesday, a rural Prairie City resident reported that tractor batteries and copper battery cables had been taken from equipment in a farm field.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is continuing to investigate the thefts.